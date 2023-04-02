Handicapped parking flaws being addressed by city's people with disabilities group

Proper signage such as having the handicap symbol on the ground and sign on a metal beam directly in front of a parking space is essential.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi has been getting complaints about three locations in town missing appropriate 'Americans with Disabilities Act' (ADA) signage, better known as handicapped-parking spaces.

The city's Committee for Persons with Disabilities gathered three weeks ago to talk about concerns on South Padre Island Drive, Saratoga Boulevard, and Yorktown Boulevard.

Committee chairwoman Jennifer Scott said it's necessary to have proper signage displayed in the community correctly for those with disabilities.

“It's important for access for our people with disabilities to access these in the community," she said. "To be able to access the same services and programs that people without disabilities access."

Proper signage, such as having the handicapped symbol on the ground in addition to sign on a metal beam directly in front of a parking space is essential.

Without having both of these signs, Scott said, it makes it more difficult for those in the of parking spaces to notice them.

"That removes their accessibility to services and programs," she said.

Three weeks ago, the 6050 South Padre Island Drive location did not have handicapped signage on a metal beam.

But now, it does.



"Sometimes we get busy in life and people don't see one or the other, so we need to have both," she said.

Pictures also were taken at 6125 Saratoga three weeks ago with the handicap sign in-between parking spaces instead of being directly in front of each space.

Scott says modifications are on the way.

“They're installing that correct signage, so they're taking care of it," she said.

The final location is 6502 Yorktown, which Scott said still has more work to be done.

“ADA signs were missing and some ADA parking spaces, so we went out and inspected the property," she said. "Took a look, took pictures, contacted the owner. A letter was sent so we're pending work to be completed.”

Scott encourages everyone to be aware of the disabled community's needs and how they access the same services.

“Please don't park in a parking spot that is for our people living with disabilities, because that removes their accessibility to services and programs."