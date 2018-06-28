Believe it or not, a couple hang gliders who were gathered in Refugio Thursday afternoon claimed that Texas is one of the best places to hang glide.

However, the hang gliding they're talking about requires being dropped from a motorized glider.

Among the gliders was Jon Durand, a professional hang glider from Australia who almost broke the world record in 2016. Since then, he's worked hard to improve his flying and returned to Refugio with hopes of surpassing his 472-mile personal best.

"It's really hard to describe unless you get up there and try it," Durand added.

Durand hoped to fly as far as Dallas from Refugio, but it takes a lot to do so, such as knowing the weather conditions. He said once he gets in the sky, the view makes all the preparation worthwhile.

"It's one of those things, it's just an amazing feeling and you know, once you've experienced it, you don't want to stop," Durand said.

Durand said the key to gaining altitude and distance is monitoring air pockets as he flies -- it's the same for all hang gliders.

"It's not a bad office!" Durand said.

Durand, along with Tyson Taylor, lined up to be propelled into the sky. Taylor has been hang gliding for four years and said the farthest he has flown is 185 miles.

"You have to experience it," Taylor said.

Like his co-flyers, Taylor said after the initial excitement of being up high in the sky is laser focused.

"You're not thinking about anything else. You're not thinking about the bills you've got to pay, you're just totally focused 100-percent on staying up in the air," Taylor added.

Many of the flights the men embarked on could take hours. That's why they have trusty drivers and GPS to meet them wherever they land and take them right back to Refugio. Then, they will try again to break a personal record, or even the world record.

The current record is held by Dustin Martin who travelled 475 miles from Zapata to Lorenzo, Texas.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII