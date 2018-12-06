Hannah Overton, who was found guilty of killing a four-year-old child before having that conviction overturned, jast gave birth to her sixth child.

Overton was found not guilty more than a year ago after she spent seven years in prison after the death of Andrew Burd. She gave birth to a daughter Monday night after suffering health complications including an unplanned c-section and blood transfusions.

The family's Facebook page said both Overton and the baby are recovering.

