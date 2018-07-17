Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Port of Corpus Christi Commissioners took time during Tuesday's meeting to pay tribute to Capt. Louis Adams, a longtime harbor pilot who was killed in a freak accident on the job last month.

Port Chairman Charlie Zahn read aloud a resolution honoring the career and memory of harbor boat pilot Capt. Louis Adams as his family sat and listened in.

A few years back, 3News went along with Adams as he showed us what all his job involved. It was just last month when Adams died while he was attempting to board a ship. It was reported that he fell to his death from a gangway.

The U.S. Coast Guard is still investigating the incident.

"We lose a number of pilots to boarding incidents than people would realize," said Mike Kershaw, retired harbor boat pilot. "There are 1,100 pilots in the United States and I remember in one two-year period we had three causalities."

Kershaw was a longtime friend of Adams as well as his father who was also a boat pilot.

"I had the good fortune to work with Captain Adam's father," Kershaw said. "He was a pilot out of Houston, Texas, and a great gentleman, and he had a disposition and outlook on professionalism very similar to his son, and his son equaled him if not surpassed him. And it was a pleasure to work with both of them, but particularly my close relationship with Capt. Adams."

At the time of his death, Adams had worked in the maritime industry for a total of 45 years.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII