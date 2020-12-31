Multiple vehicle accident slowing traffic on Harbor Bridge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Traffic on the Harbor Bridge going coming toward Corpus Christi is at a standstill while emergency crews clean up a crash.
Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash this morning on the bridge. If you must travel over the bridge this morning, allow yourself a little more time.
This is a developing story. Stay with 3News for updates.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- $2K fine for illegally discharging fireworks in city limits, CCPD says
- City Manger: Failure to modernize, properly maintain Corpus Christi Marina stops today
- Chief Markle: Don't shoot fireworks or firearms into the air this NYE
- VERIFY: Can a person be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine or be fired for refusing?