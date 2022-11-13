Harbor Bridge driver arrested after deadly wrong-way crash

Roxanne Palacios is charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault stemming from the Nov. 2 crash that killed 2 people.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police say they have arrested the driver responsible for the wrong-way crash that killed two people Nov. 2 on the Harbor Bridge.

Arrest warrants were sworn out for Roxanne Palacios, 35, on two counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing significant bodily injury.

The bond for the three charges is expected to total $650,000.

3NEWS identified Palacios and the charges she would face last week after seeing the felony arrest warrant. Law enforcement waited until she got out of the hospital to officially charge her.

The crash occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7:20 p.m. Police say Palacios was driving drunk and going north in the southbound lanes of the Harbor Bridge.

Police confirmed Sunday that a third vehicle was involved in the crash and a fourth person was hurt. That person has not been identified but was a 39-year-old woman who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.