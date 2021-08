The ramp will open for drivers heading southbound on the Crosstown Expressway from the Harbor Bridge and Northbound on I-37.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here's a traffic alert to put on your radar that goes into effect Wednesday morning at 6 a.m. It's part of the new Harbor Bridge project's Northwest Loop Ramp.

Drivers who are headed south on US 181 to the Crosstown Expressway will take the Port Avenue and Nueces Bay exit ramp to the new northwest loop ramp and then continue on southbound 286.