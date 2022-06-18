Harbor Bridge Project celebrates milestone: First cable-stay bridge segment underway

The cable-stays are a main part of the bridge's construction.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Harbor Bridge Project officials are celebrating a milestone in the construction of the new bridge. The first main span segment lift has begun at the south pylon.

Photos posted on the project's Facebook page shows massive cranes lifting the first cable-stay bridge segment. Cable-stays are one of the main components in the bridge.

The groundbreaking for the new Harbor Bridge was in August 2016 and the project was said to be completed by 2020. Project officials now said that the project will be completed by 2024.

The new bridge will include 10-foot wide shoulders, something the current Harbor Bridge doesn’t have. There will also be 10-feet of shared space for those who want to walk or bike across the bridge.

The new bridge is expected to be open to traffic in the summer of 2024 and demolition will begin on the current bridge immediately after.

Until then, yearly inspections and ongoing maintenance will continue.

The new bridge is expected to last 170 years.

Once complete, it will be the tallest structure in south Texas, and the longest cable stay bridge in the United States.

