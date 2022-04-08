Harbor Bridge Project delays frustrate nearby residents who were rushed our of their homes

"Y'all pushed us out of the neighborhood. Where are the people to help the people? We're paying these taxes, high mortgages, but the houses are not safe," Bice said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Shawn Bice is one of many residents who were rushed to leave their neighborhoods so progress could be made with the new Harbor Bridge Project.

Bice is a part of the relocation program, but is having to spend another $45,000 by another remortgage and higher taxes. He said it's a little rough for a lot of people.

What's frustrating for residents like Bice is that nothing is being done with the neighborhood they had to leave. "I feel that we were rushed out of our neighborhood so that they can build this new bridge," Bice shared, "but this new bridge has an impact that needs to be seriously looked at."

Bice is among many residents who have large concerns surrounding the bridge. "This new Harbor Bridge is not safe. You can look at some of the things going on around here, we work in this area. Some of the pillars are not straight," Bice said.

It's especially concerning with so many people going in and out of the city. "We talked about people of Corpus Christi traveling to and from Corpus. That bridge is not safe enough for us," Bice added.

Bice had to move out of his home all the way back in January of 2020. "I actually didn't get a chance to move into my new house until 11 months after I was moved out," he explained. "So again, I was out of my new house for a whole year before I could actually move in and people didn't have the house together."

Between the realtor and the port not assisting Bice and his family, he had to come out of pocket. "I had to stay in the motel with my kids for another year keeping them safe and satisfied so they can go to school and stuff," he said, "but what did the port do for us? Nothing."

Bice and his family now live on the west side of Corpus Christi, but with housing conditions there, he said a lot of people are still struggling.

"Y'all pushed us out of the neighborhood. Where are the people to help the people?" Bice questioned. "We're paying these taxes, high mortgages, but the houses are not safe."

Even after all of the waiting for his new house, Bice has been dealing with foundation and electrical work since moving in. He said all he wants is a house that stays standing, and he hopes that this interview will get the port's attention.

"Y'all put enough money up to move us out, but at the same time, we need help with these houses," Bice pleaded. "We need help getting people off the street out here. We really need help."

