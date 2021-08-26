New projections for the completion of the Harbor Bridge

Port of Corpus Christi CEO Sean Strawbridge gave us a new timeline, as well as the project running over budget.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The ground breaking for the new Harbor Bridge was back in August 2016 and the project was said to be completed by 2020.

However, the $900 million project has run into a number of problems such as having to replace the engineers of the bridge and of course COVID slowed progress down as well.

Port of Corpus Christi CEO Sean Strawbridge gave us a new timeline for the completion of the bridge as well as the project running over budget.

"Expect that bridge being completed perhaps in 2023 and then the existing Harbor Bridge will be demolished in sometime in 2024," he said.

Strawbridge also believes that more money is going to have to be found to get it completed due to expected cost overruns.