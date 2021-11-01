Crosstown, I37 connector to be closed for Harbor Bridge Project construction

Construction will temporarily affect the connector from northbound Crosstown to northbound Interstate 37.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Traffic that uses the connector from northbound Crosstown to northbound Interstate 37 will be diverted for one night as crews work on the Harbor Bridge Project.

The closure begins Tuesday, Jan. 12 from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan 13.

Motorists heading northbound on Highway 286 (Crosstown Expressway) will exit Southbound I37 and make a U-turn to continue north on I37.

Electronic signs will be on site to help motorists through the area, though crews are asking that you avoid that area if possible.

