The Harbor Bridge Project see progress with first permanent stay cables

Project officials say residents can expect to see five full sets of permanent stay cables on both the north and south towers by late fall or early winter.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Harbor Bridge Project is one step closer to completion as the first permanent stay cables were installed on the north tower's main stand. Project officials say this marks a big milestone for the structure.

In addition to those stay cables on the north tower, Public Information Coordinator for the Harbor Bridge Project Lynn Allison told 3NEWS that permanent stay cables for the bridge's south tower will be installed starting in mid-September.

"Really where we get into these procedures where we're training a 125 staff on these highly technical procedures with very qualified craftsman, we get into more of a rhythm this Fall where you start seeing the stays, the permanent white stays installed of a cycle of three to four weeks," Allison said.

She says the project is moving forward as permanent stay cables were added to the north tower. Stay cable one has a nominal length of 181 feet and consists of 70 epoxy coated strands. Stay cable 19 will be about 865 feet long.

Allison says there's also progress happening on the south tower.

"On the south pylon we are finishing the installation of the temporary stays which will be in place until the 19 permanent stays are complete," Allison explained.

Allison said that activities surrounding the project are in sequence of installing segments, delta frames and pouring median slab between north bound and south bound segments.

"As all of this is going on, we continue pouring upper tower lifts. Right now, on the north pylon we're completing upper tower lift 13 of 20. So, the north pylon still has another 120 feet to climb," Allison described.

The south pylon is completing upper tower lift 12 of 20, leaving the tower with 135 more feet to climb.

Allison said that aside from the installation of those stay cables, there are still more milestones currently underway.

"Ongoing activities that you can't see from a distance are we will complete all the footing extensions by this Fall, on the north pylon, 14 additional 200ft drilled shafts, 10 additional drill shafts on the south pylon," Allison said.

Allison also said that by late fall or early winter residents can expect to see five full sets of permanent stay cables on both the north and south towers.

