The Harbor Bridge Project: A timeline of progress, concerns and delays

TxDOT announced work has stopped on a portion of the Harbor Bridge Project after concerns with the overall design. It's not the first time work has been delayed.

Ground is broken after years of planning and discussion

This isn't the first time work has been halted on the $900 million project.

Construction on the new Harbor Bridge was halted by the Texas Department of Transportation on July 15 citing concerns with the overall design of the bridge.

In September of 2015, TxDOT hired Flatiron/Dragados, LLC as the main developer of the Harbor Bridge Project. At that time, the bridge was expected to be complete by 2020.

City council members approved the project on June 17, 2013. The Texas Transportation Commission approved the $601 million in funds to make the project possible just days later on June 27, 2013.

TxDOT held a meeting in 2011 to discuss a timeline for the project. TxDOT District Engineer John Casey told City of Corpus Christi leaders that a new Harbor Bridge would cost at least $600 million to construct. $100 million of that would have to come locally from the Metropolitan Planning Organization at the Port of Corpus Christi.

A final draft of the feasibility study for the project was released in June of 2003. Years of planning and meetings about the design and cost of the project followed.

The new Harbor Bridge was first discussed in 2001 when TxDOT entered a contract with Corpus Christi for engineering and environmental services related to building a new bridge. Several Citizens Advisory Committee meetings were held between 2001 and 2003.

The current Harbor Bridge opened to traffic in 1959. Since then, the bridge has helped turn the Port of Corpus Christi into one of the busiest ports in the country; but after 50 years, engineers said it was time to work on getting it replaced.

Environmental concerns and the "destruction" of city's Northside : Impact on Residents

Just a year before Flatiron/Dragados was selected to build the new bridge, other concerns were coming to light.

2014

In 2014, findings by the Environmental Protection Agency prompted concerns about the possible effects of the new Harbor Bridge on residents on the city's northside. The report dealt mostly with air pollution, specifically the amount that could be flowing into the nearby Hillcrest neighborhood, due to new bridge and its new route.

Not only were there concerns about pollution, but the destruction of the historic Hillcrest and Washington Coles neighborhoods.

Construction of the new bridge's path meant many residents had to leave those historic neighborhoods, which were rich in Black history and culture.

2015

In 2015, The Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid Office filed a Title 6 civil rights complaint seeking to prevent the construction of the bridge from adding to the Hillcrest neighborhood's legacy of mistreatment.

Northside residents filed a formal complaint with TxDOT the same year, opposing construction of a new bridge. They cited increased health and safety hazards posed by the new bridge, as well as what they said would be a negative economic impact.

2016

In early 2016, the civil rights complaint was resolved and the Federal Highway Commission gave approval to move forward with the Harbor Bridge Project. The Port of Corpus Christi then agreed to provide $20 million to buy houses in the area to move residents out of the pathway of the new bridge.

Residents were not eager to accept the Port's offer. The relocation program was open for three years, from 2016-19.

By the time the relocation program ended, about 100 residents remained. Those residents came up with a "livability plan," which was described as a road map for residents to navigate on what needs they might have.