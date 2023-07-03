Harbor Bridge ramps frequented by wrong-way drivers undergo changes

Parts of Power, Padre and Tancahua streets will be closed Wednesday-Friday in order to make them one-way.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In an effort to help eliminate the issue of wrong-way drivers accessing the current Harbor Bridge, TxDOT crews will be working to convert areas of Power, Padre and Tancahua streets into one-way streets.

The work is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, and scheduled to finish at 4 p.m. Friday.

There are currently two ramps that can give drivers wrong-way access onto the bridge: one on Padre Street and one on Power Street.

Many drivers have accessed the bridge after turning right from Carancahua onto Padre Street, near the Union Pacific Depot. It's there that some people get confused, following the curve onto the bridge instead of connecting with North Tancahua to get into the port area/SEA District.

The changes to Power Street also will narrow it to a one-way street near its intersection with North Tancahua Street.

In addition to the yellow striping marking its new one-way status, a "no left turn" arrow sign and an LED "Do Not Enter" sign will be installed at the intersection of Power and Tancahua, heading away from Whataburger Field.

A "no right turn" arrow also will be posted at the intersection heading toward the field.

In the case drivers don't see those, "Do Not Enter" signs heading up Power Street will be added, as well as "Wrong Way" signs, which will be posted at the top of the ramp, where traffic flowing in the correct direction begins its descent into the port area/SEA District.

North Tancahua Street will also be striped, indicating one-way status, where it intersects with Power Street.