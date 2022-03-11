Harbor Bridge southbound will be shut down Thursday for officials to investigate deadly wrong-way crash

The southbound lanes will be shut down from 1 until 2:30 p.m., officials with TxDOT said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department will shut down the southbound lanes of the Harbor Bridge to investigate Wednesday night's deadly head-on crash that was caused by a drunk driver going the wrong way, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Traffic will be detoured to the Joe Fulton Corridor and a closure message on electronic message boards will alert drivers of the change.

CCPD plans to close southbound US 181 on the Harbor Bridge from 1-2:30 pm today to investigate Wednesday night's fatal crash. Traffic will be detoured to the Joe Fulton corridor and closure message will be posted on electronic message boards. pic.twitter.com/rrUaW09Q4d — TxDOT Corpus Christi (@TxDOT_Corpus) November 3, 2022

Two people were killed and two others were injured, one seriously, in the crash.

San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera said one of the people who died in the crash was San Patricio County Communications Operator Betsy Mandujano, 37. Rivera said a wrong-way driver hit Mandujano's car head-on as she was driving into Corpus Christi with a friend. The condition of the friend is unknown.

A 35-year-old woman who is believed to have been driving under the influence will be charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault in the crash.

Her name currently is not being released because she is being treated for her injuries at a local hospital. Police said once she is released, her identity will be as well.

