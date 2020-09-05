CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department announced that during National Police Week, May 10 to May 16, the Harbor Bridge will be illuminated in blue to honor all officers that have lost their lives.

"In 1962, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week," say officials.

Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others, according to CCPD.

