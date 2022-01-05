Two locals plan to give Harbor Del Sol a makeover

Some of their plans include a boardwalk, but in order to do that, dozens of boats and other objects will need to be fished out from the bottom of the harbor.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Harbor Del Sol used to be filled with dozens of parked boats, but now, more than 30 boats are under water due to severe weather and Hurricane Hanna.

Not much has changed at the harbor since Hurricane Hanna hit in 2020. "So much debris. There was garbage, oil spills, hundreds of pieces of the dock that had broken open and were just scattered all over the marina. Of course, there were boats that were heavily damaged. Some sank and there were already sunken boats in the marina from years past, so there were many many pieces," said Sheryl Cherrison Marina del Sol President.

This is where John Murray and Christine Canterbury come in. "This is where I run and jog through, and this has been an eye sore for a while. My husband has the background of boating and marinas, and so we started looking into, and it sort of developed from there," said Canterbury.

Murray and Canterbury are the President and Secretary/Treasurer of Harbor Del Sol Marina Association, respectively, and they have some big plans for the harbor.

Corpus Christi City Councilmember Ben Molina shared some of what to look forward to, "A boardwalk, he's got plans for some other amenities like cafés and drinking areas. So I think it can be a huge success for our city, and a huge win for the citizens, because not only will it attract visitors here, but it's also going to clean up in an area that really needs it."

Before the boardwalk can be made a reality, though, dozens of boats and other objects will need to be fished out from the bottom of the harbor. Murray also described further challenges, "Everything that has to do with operating a marina is underwater. So we have to pull up all the electrical cables, all the water, sewage all that stuff has been busted up at the docks."

The future of Harbor del Sol, so far, is coming out of Murray and Canterbury's pockets. "It's not the city, it's not the county, it's not GLO, it's not Texas Parks & Wildlife. It's management of the Marina. So we'll take any help we can get, but this is our responsibility and we're going to fix it," said Murray.

They said that they are currently in phase one of four, and hope to gain support from the community on their journey. Anyone interested in donating may visit their website here.

