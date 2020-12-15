Harbor Playhouse cancels performances due to rise in COVID-19 cases

The group says they made this decision to ensure the safety of everyone.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Harbor Playhouse in downtown Corpus Christi announced that they are cancelling the rest of their performances for this year because of the rise in COVID-19 cases.

The theater had previously canceled all weekend performances of their current production Charles dickens' 'A Christmas Carol'.



The group posted on their Facebook page on Monday saying they had to take this action to ensure the safety and health of their patrons, and their cast members and crew.

