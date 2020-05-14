CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Harbor Playhouse representatives said they have made the decision to cancel the Young People's Theatre Camp this summer.

This popular camp was brought to life 15 years ago, and they've had summer programs every year since 1977.

Altogether, the Playhouse made the decision of closing their curtains over a month ago, since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Amy Goldson with the Playhouse said there will be a time they can host this camp safely, but that time just isn't now. She said when it comes to the children and staff of the Playhouse, they're not taking any chances.

"Start when they're very, very, young and they come back every year and they end up being some of our finest performers and some of them find such a love in theater and they go on and make it their profession," Goldson said. "[We] sing together and they act together and they perform on our big stage together, so we felt like it would be very irresponsible to take a chance with those children."

Goldson said there's still a way they can spark creativity and imagination in the community. Every weekend, they're selling concession items curbside.

