Harbor Playhouse to put on A Christmas Carol: The Musical

The show will run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Dec. 18.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Even more popular Christmas traditions are back in the Coastal Bend.

A Christmas Carol: The Musical opened up at the Harbor Playhouse Friday night. The beloved show will reportedly have new twists and turns to make the show different and better than the last.

Director of the show Matt Simpson told 3NEWS that they know the community loves the show and that it really puts people in the Christmas spirit.

"I've seen this show hundreds of times," Simpson said. "This is my ninth Christmas with the playhouse, and there's scenes that every time they happen, I get choked up and a little misty-eyed. It really just, it tugs on the heartstrings and it really shows us what the Christmas season is about."