Hardknocks expected to see large turnout for Fourth of July weekend

Hardknocks Manager Carolina Adams said that the popular sports bar is fully staffed and ready to tackle the holiday.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend is a popular spot for locals and tourists during the Fourth of July holiday.

The annual holiday means big business for locally owned restaurants. The pandemic brought a rough time for local businesses like Hardknocks.

"In the beginning, we were busy, back to back, our girls were working full days with no days off," said Hardknocks manager Carolina Adams.

Not only was staffing an issue not to long ago, but then came inflation.

"We have to explain the cost of food rising. We also have to manage our prices, you know. Checks and balances and that we're making a profit and not just throwing away money," Adams said.

One thing Hardknocks can expect is a booming business weekend for the Fourth of July.

"Every single holiday, all our waitress staff and bartending staff make good money," Adams said. "That's what we really count on, our holidays. If the holiday is on the week, it's kind of a hit or miss, but when it's on the weekend, usually that's when we get our best business."

Adams said when business is booming, the customers are happy.

"I'm excited to meet everybody, I'm excited to meet new people from out of town who haven't tried this place and fall in love," Adams said.

She adds that Hardknocks finally has a full staff and customers can expect full service.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.