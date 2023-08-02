Harlem Globetrotters visit Big Brothers Big Sisters in Corpus Christi

Globetrotter and Corpus Christi native Chandler "Bulldog" Mack made his way back to the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A few of the world-renowned Harlem Globetrotters were at Baker Middle School to interact with some young members of Big Brothers Big Sisters – Corpus Christi. Some young and lucky members of the organization were able to play a few pickup games with the Globetrotters.

"This is a wonderful opportunity, especially to kick off the school year for our kids," said Big Brothers Big Sisters South Texas - Coastal Bend Director Kimberly Perez.

"A lot of our kids are huge basketball fans, so I know that they're extremely excited to be able to play with them three on three and to do a meet and greet with them. So, this is a great, great opportunity for us," she added.

One of those Globetrotters, Chandler "Bulldog" Mack is actually a Corpus Christi native and attended Carroll High School. He's been part of the Globetrotters since 2018.

A mentor for Big Brothers Big Sisters Neely Balko said his little brother is a huge basketball fan and was overjoyed to be able to meet Mack and the rest of the players.

"I think it's one of those things when you tell a kid that they get to meet some guys that have lived out dreams that these kids have. They get to see that firsthand and they get to where those types of dreams can take you. I think it's super exciting for them, Balko said.

