CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A group of Harley Davidson riders stopped by Evans Elementary School Friday to hand out books to young readers.

It all started with a social media blast put out by one of the members of the motorcycle group, inviting others to bring books to deliver to the school. The idea was to give students a chance to get their hands on new books and check out their sweet rides!

"That's therapy for me, riding, and also seeing kids happy," said AK, a veterans program manager with Harley Davidson. "So whatever I need to do, I'm going to go ahead and push for it, definitely."

AK said they plan to do the same for students at other schools as well.

