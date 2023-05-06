Island University scientists enhance AI technology for better storm prediction

The Conrad Blucher Institute's work on artificial intelligence was mentioned in the National Science Foundation's newsletter.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hurricane season is here and scientists at the Island University are working to improve computer modeling so that we will have as much advance warning as possible when storms come through.

"You have to have good data in order to train AI to produce those good results," said TAMU-CC graduate student and meteorologist Cliff Ehrke.

3NEWS spoke with students and faculty inside the Conrad Blucher Institute about their strides in taking artificial intelligence to a new level.

Ehrke hopes that a new monitor will be put into place in Calhoun County that will provide him vital information to help give officials there more advanced notice of Hurricane flooding.

"We are going to use that to train AI to predict when that sea level will get high enough to cut off that community," he said.

Eric Forinash is one of the meteorologists at the National Weather Service steadily tracking storms that could make their way across our area. He says he always welcomes more information and better weather modeling.

"Getting a sense of what models and which models perform the best is also really good. So, artificial intelligence to help us learn what aspects what weather elements are most important when it comes to certain weather elements like storm surge flooding like coastal flooding," he said.



Phillipe Tissot is the Chair for Coastal Artificial Intelligence at the Conrad Bucher Institute. He told 3NEWS that he and the other researchers at the center have used artificial intelligence to better predict coastal fog and even when the water temperature will dip down enough to cause cold stunning of turtles.

He said their accurate predictions went from 48 hours to 120 hours using AI.

Tissot says artificial intelligence in his field of study is only as good as the data that’s fed into the computer model. Part of the effort of trying to better predict what’s going to happen along the coast.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!