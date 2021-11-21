HCSO: Man could face several felony charges after high-speed chase with four kids, including a baby, inside vehicle

Harris County Sheriff's Office Lt. Benoit said the suspect was spotted driving erratically before the chase, which reached up 100 mph.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office is seeking felony charges against a man they say led deputies on a high-speed chase early Sunday in the Chinatown area.

Lt. K.R. Benoit said four children were inside the vehicle during the pursuit, which happened about 1:30 a.m. and ended in the 7100 block of Corporate Drive near W. Beltway 8.

The oldest child in the vehicle was 8 years old, deputies said. The relationship between the suspect and the children has not been confirmed.

The chase started when a DWI patrol deputy spotted a white Ford F-150 driving erratically, Benoit said. The officer signaled the driver to pull over, but he kept going, according to investigators.

At some point, deputies said the chase, which went for nearly 13 miles, reached speeds of up to 100 mph. Benoit said during the pursuit the officer had no idea that children were inside the vehicle.

It finally came to an end when the driver stopped in a parking lot on Corporate Drive. Investigators said the suspect got out of the truck with an infant in hand.

The driver was arrested at the scene.

Benoit said investigators are now seeking several felony charges including child endangerment, evading in a motor vehicle and possibly driving while intoxicated.