Harsh language toward city manager heard over loudspeaker during City Council meeting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you watched the Corpus Christi City Council meeting today, you may have heard some harsh language directed at the city manager.

Peter Zanoni, Corpus Christi City Manager, was talking about COVID-19 when "F*** you, Peter" was heard over the speakers.

It is unknown who made the statement. There were council members and city officials present in chambers. Several council members were virtually attending the meeting.

After the cursing, City Secretary Rebecca Huerta asked those attending via zoom to mute their microphones.