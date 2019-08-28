BROOKS COUNTY, Texas — The concerning problem of illegal immigrants is ongoing in South Texas. The bodies of over 30 migrants have been recovered from the brush in Brooks County so far this year according to the South Texas Human Rights Center.

Many immigrants are found dead on the vast ranch land as they try to avoid capture.

One family is currently searching for their relative, a Mexican national who has been missing for 2 weeks. They say he crossed the border to visit his sick mother.

Unfortunately, the man's family no longer believe he is alive.

"He wanted to come and not tell us, surprise us, to go see my mother just in case anything happens. We never thought this would happen," Robert Avelino said.

Avelino holds a picture of his uncle 37-year-old Victor Torres-Nava. Avelino came down from Alabama along with relatives from Michigan to search for answers about their missing loved one.

"I reached out to the sheriffs, and I ended up here," Avelino said.

The Avelino family turned to the founder of the South Texas Human Rights Center in Falfurrias, Eddie Canales.

"They have communicated with people who were part of the trip that made it through and some people were even apprehended. That is why we are trying to piece everything together. One statement has that he was left alive, another is that he was deceased."

Canales pointed out an area along Highway 285 where they are focusing their search for Torres-Nava. It's the same stretch where Canales puts out water for migrants.

The South Texas Human Rights Center's main goal is to prevent migrant deaths.

"Its a situation where we just don't know how many people have perished out there, the way people are found, is by accident," Canales said.

The biggest obstacle immigrants face is mother nature, especially during the grueling South Texas heat.

"The heat and the weather is treacherous out there," Canales said.

In the meantime, the Avelino family will continue to do what they can to bring their search to an end.

"I'm thinking right now, we might have to take their DNA before they leave, so if we recover the body ,and it's unrecognizable there will be a way to create a profile," Avelino said.

