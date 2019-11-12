CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Senior Executive Director at the Harte Research Institute for Gulf of Mexico Studies at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi campus announced his retirement.
Dr. Larry McKinney has led the research at the Harte Research Institute for the last 12 years and will be stepping down at the end in August of 2020.
During McKinney's time at the institute, he helped to secure more than $180 million in research and conservation funding.
A national search to find McKinney replacement will begin in January.
