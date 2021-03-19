Texas man arrested on highway in Connecticut after allegedly kidnapping two girls in New Hampshire

HARTFORD, Conn — Police say a Texas man is in custody Friday afternoon after he crossed state lines with kidnapped girls and was stopped on I-91 North in the Hartford area.
FOX61's Carmen Chau reporting from the area of I-91 north between exits 33 and 34, said there were several police cruisers and an ambulance near a car, pulled over.
State Police said troopers were responding to an Amber Alert regarding a kidnapping incident involving two young females, ages 12 and 17, from New Hampshire.
According to a release, the suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Cameron Snody, of Fort Worth, Texas traveled meet the two girls in New Hampshire.
Snody allegedly stole a 2006 Saturn Ion with NH plates #4777713, and fled with the girls.
CSP said troopers were deployed to the highway after information lead them to believe Snody was traveling on I-91 North.
The vehicle was located in the area of Exit 23 shortly after 10 a.m.
Following a traffic stop, officials say Snody surrendered without incident and was taken into custody.
Both girls were transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
At this time, Snody faces the following charges in Connecticut:
- Larceny, 3rd Degree
- Fugitive From Justice
Snody will be extradited back to New Hampshire to face kidnapping charges, CSP said.
Snody was held in lieu of a $500,000.00 bond.
