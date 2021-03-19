Texas man arrested on highway in Connecticut after allegedly kidnapping two girls in New Hampshire

Snody allegedly stole a 2006 Saturn Ion and fled with the girls. The vehicle was located near Exit 23 and Snody was taken into custody without incident.

HARTFORD, Conn — Police say a Texas man is in custody Friday afternoon after he crossed state lines with kidnapped girls and was stopped on I-91 North in the Hartford area.

FOX61's Carmen Chau reporting from the area of I-91 north between exits 33 and 34, said there were several police cruisers and an ambulance near a car, pulled over.

State Police said troopers were responding to an Amber Alert regarding a kidnapping incident involving two young females, ages 12 and 17, from New Hampshire.

According to a release, the suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Cameron Snody, of Fort Worth, Texas traveled meet the two girls in New Hampshire.

Snody allegedly stole a 2006 Saturn Ion with NH plates #4777713, and fled with the girls.

CSP said troopers were deployed to the highway after information lead them to believe Snody was traveling on I-91 North.

The vehicle was located in the area of Exit 23 shortly after 10 a.m.

Following a traffic stop, officials say Snody surrendered without incident and was taken into custody.

Both girls were transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

At this time, Snody faces the following charges in Connecticut:

Larceny, 3rd Degree

Fugitive From Justice

Snody will be extradited back to New Hampshire to face kidnapping charges, CSP said.

Snody was held in lieu of a $500,000.00 bond.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.