Harvey Recovery: 2,500 homes across 48 counties in Texas have been rebuilt, the GLO reports

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas General Land Office announced a major milestone in the recovery from Hurricane Harvey.

Commissioner George P. Bush said the Homeowner Assistance Program has helped rebuild 2,500 homes across 48 counties in Texas where homes were damaged or destroyed by the storm.

The reimbursement program also came to an end this week after handing out nearly $86 million to almost 3,000 Texans for pocket home repairs suffered from Harvey.

