Has your rent gone up? Here's why experts say rates have skyrocketed

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There has been a nationwide explosion in monthly rental rates and some people are reporting increases of almost 20-percent.

Here in Corpus Christi, rates have risen an average of eight-percent so far.

Elke Gonzalez, CEO of the Corpus Christi Association of Realtors, said the rising prices are starting to make living unsustainable for area residents.

"I have a friend who has a daughter and in her personal experience they are raising her rent about $300 a month, and so that's not very sustainable for her," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said that's just one of the cases of substantial increases in monthly rentals. She said the end of the pandemic is just the start of what could be sizable rent increases.

"It is a little shocking, but I will say that with everything that the rental housing industry has been through in the past two years, it's probably something that is going to be used to normalize the market," Gonzalez said.

According to a recent study from Realtor.com, in the 50 largest U.S. metro areas, median rent rose an astounding 19.3-percent from December 2020 to December 2021.

Gary Allsup, CEO of the Corpus Christi Housing Authority, believes Corpus Christi is still doing better than most parts of the country so far.

"Some of the numbers we're starting to see in terms of the national numbers have not quite come to Corpus Christi yet," Allsup said, "but they're on their way. And what we see is that rents are rising much, much, much faster than incomes are."

Allsup said the Housing Authority continues to build affordable housing including single-family homes and apartments, but at a seriously reduced number.

"It's in a scenario where we're seeing a need for 800 and we've got 80. It's making a move in the right direction but I wish we could move faster and get more homes up," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez said supply and demand will continue to drive local rents even higher.

