Sea turtle hatchling release set for Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new batch of sea turtles are expected to be released July 14. The event is currently scheduled for 6:45am at Malaquite Beach behind the visitor center.

If you have plans to attend the release, the Padre Island National Seashore asks that residents call the Hatchling Hotline at (361)-949-7163 prior to driving out to the seashore, to ensure the release is still happening. The hotline is a recorded message and is available day and night.

Releases could be canceled if the turtles are not hatched. In a Facebook Post, PINS said releases could also be canceled due to bad weather, extreme high tides, or flooding over roadways.

Entrance fees will be charged the morning of the hatchling release. To make the entry process faster, visitors are encouraged to purchase their entry pass online before going to the park.

