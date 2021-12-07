Have a vision for new Bob Hall Pier? Here's how to participate in online survey, virtual town halls.

This iconic symbol of the Coastal Bend will be rebuilt, but not without the citizens’ ideas and vision.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County is giving residents a chance to be heard in an online survey and Virtual Town Hall Meeting for public input on the future of Bob Hall Pier! This iconic symbol of the Coastal Bend will be rebuilt, but not without the citizens’ ideas and vision, county officials said.

You can participate in the online survey by clicking here.

Virtual Town Hall Meetings will also give citizens a chance to give input. The meetins will be Thursday, July 22 at 5 p.m. and Friday,July 23 at 9 a.m.

The login for the Town Hall Meeting is:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/9987206754#success .

This link will also be on the website.

Bob Hall debuted the same day as the opening of the brand-new Padre Island Causeway on June 17, 1950, county officials said. The original pier that ended in a T-head was about 300 feet long, constructed of timber, and cost a little over $17,000.

If you are unable to log in, please mail your comments to 901 Leopard, Room 303.11; Corpus Christi, Texas 78401 or call/e-mail: