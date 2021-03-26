Have you seen him? CCPD says he is wanted on an outstanding warrant for indecent assault

Fidel Pizano is wanted after police say he reached under a woman's dress in a parking lot and touched her in a sexual manner.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking for the public's help to find Fidel Pizano, 30, who has an outstanding warrant for indecent assault.

Investigators say the warrant stems from an incident on Feb. 9 on the 5300 block of Saratoga. Officers say Pizano approached a woman in a parking lot, who was placing items in her vehicle, reachced under her dress and "inappropriately fondled her in a sexual manner" before leaving the scene in a black Dodge Ram truck.



Pizano is described as a 30-year-old male who stands 5′ 11″, weighs approximately 280 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Fidel has a tattoo on his left hand with the initials “TCB” and a small tattoo on his right wrist.

If you have any additional information concerning this crime or about this offender, officials ask that you contact the lead Investigator, Detective Justin Wicks at 361-826-2956.

If you know how to locate Fidel Pizano, call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the information online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=, it can earn you a cash reward.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.