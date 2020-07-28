Have you seen this boy? Child missing from Tacoma, Wa, since March may be in the Coastal Bend

If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, call 911 or 1-800-843-5678.

INGLESIDE, Texas — The Ingleside Police Department said they believe an 11-year-old boy who went missing from Tacoma, Washington, may be in the Coastal Bend area.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, 11-year-old Robert Parker went missing back on March 10. Authorities said he may be in the company of his father.

Parker stands about 4'0" and weighs about 100 lbs. If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, call 911 or 1-800-843-5678.