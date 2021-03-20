Have you seen this man? 81-year-old Woodrow Thorne has been missing since Saturday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police are asking for the publics help to find 81-year-old Woodrow Thorne. Police say Mr. Thorne has been missing since Saturday morning.
According to police Thorne suffers from dementia and has a paralysis in his left arm.
Thorne stands 5’10, weighs 150 pounds, and was last seen wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans, black boots, a black sweater, a black hat and sunglasses.
Police say Mr. Thorne left in a black Cadillac XTS and the license place is 4DV173.
If you have any information call police right away.
