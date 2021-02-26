Have you seen this man? CCPD looking for missing 24-year-old

If you have any information that can help police locate this man, call 361-886-2600.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing person.

24-year-old Creyton McDermett was reported missing by his family on Feb. 26. He was last seen leaving his residence at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 25.

McDermett is described as a male who stands 5'9" and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen driving a 2019 silver or gray in color Toyota Prius, License Plate NML2255.

