CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are looking to the public for help locating a missing 14.year-old girl.

Police said Delia Janie DeLaRosa was reported missing by her family, who said they had not seen her in several months.

Police provided the most recent photo of the missing teen in hopes that someone with information regarding her whereabouts will come forward.