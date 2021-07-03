x
Have you seen this teen? Nueces County Sheriff's looking for missing 15-year-old

Sheriffs say Victoria Lively was last seen on March 3 in Taft.
Credit: Nueces County Sheriff's Office

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Sheriffs are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 15-year-old.  

Sheriffs say Victoria Lively was last seen on March 3 in Taft. If you have any information that can help, contact the Taft Police Department at 361-528-3131.

