Have you seen this teen? Nueces County Sheriff's looking for missing 15-year-old

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County Sheriffs are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 15-year-old.
Sheriffs say Victoria Lively was last seen on March 3 in Taft. If you have any information that can help, contact the Taft Police Department at 361-528-3131.
