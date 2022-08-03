Fire crews letting hay bale fire near Taft burn itself out due to limited water, personnel, officials say

"No structures or property are in danger as this location is surrounded by fields," officials said.

TAFT, Texas — Several Coastal Bend fire agencies were busy this morning as they responded to a large hay bale fire near Taft.

Crews with the Taft Volunteer Fire and Rescue were called to County Road 1906 near Taft around 5:45 a.m. and found several hay bales on fire. Portland, Gregory, Odem and Sinton crews were also called to the scene for tanker and brush truck support, a post from the Taft Volunteer Fire Department said.

Due to limited water and personnel, crews decided to let the fire burn itself out, officials said.

Officials said the area around the fire remains "active with heavy smoke and can be smelled in town."

"Dispatch has been notified and personnel will be rotating shifts to keep an eye on the area," a post by Taft Volunteer Fire and Rescue said. "No structures or property are in danger as this location is surrounded by fields. Please be aware of this and try not to flood dispatch with 911 calls if you are in the area. Once again Fire personnel are on site monitoring this area."

