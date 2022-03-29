Hayfield South fire fully contained, burns over 10,000 acres of Kenedy County

As of Monday night, Texas A&M Forest Service has confirmed that the destructive Hayfield South fire is fully contained.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At last, the Hayfield fire in southern Kenedy County has been 100% contained. According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, that fire started back on Thursday, Mar. 24.

Since then, it spread to burn out a grand total of 11,182 acres in Kenedy County. Texas A&M Forest Service confirmed that the fire was contained Monday night at 7:47 p.m.

Officials say that wildfires like this one have scorched more than 120,000 acres across Texas this month alone.

Residents are encouraged to be aware of local burn bans and procedures, and exercise caution if you do have to burn.

