Bay Area, Doctor's Regional hospital patients possibly affected by HCA Healthcare data breach

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have had treatment at Corpus Christi Medical Center Bay Area or Doctor's Regional hospitals, it is important to know about a data breach within their parent company's system.

HCA Healthcare System is trying to recover from the breach Tuesday morning which exposed names, birth dates and contact information.

The good news is no financial information, clinical information or social security numbers were accessed.

So far in the investigation, HCA Healthcare believes the theft stemmed from an external storage location "exclusively used to automate the formatting of email messages."

"While our investigation is ongoing, the company has not identified evidence of any malicious activity on HCA Healthcare networks or systems related to this incident," the healthcare system said in an update.

For now, HCA Healthcare is offering credit monitoring and identity protection services, where appropriate. In an effort to prevent another data breach, HCA Healthcare has disabled user access to the storage location as an immediate containment measure.

"We encourage patients to remain vigilant in identifying calls, emails or SMS texts which appear to be spam or fraudulent," HCA Healthcare said. "Additionally, patients should never open links or attachments sent from untrusted sources."

If patients have questions about an invoice, balance or payment reminder that doesn't seem authentic, contact HCA Healthcare at 844-608-1803.

HCA Healthcare currently has 45 hospitals and 632 affiliated care sites here in Texas.

TEGNA Multi-media Journalist Jordan Highsmith contributed to this story.

