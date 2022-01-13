Woman killed, two children injured after high-speed chase ends in multi-vehicle crash

Houston police said seven vehicles were involved in the crash, one woman was killed and two children and several others were injured.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was killed and several other people were injured late Wednesday night when a Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy who was chasing a suspect was involved in a crash with another driver in northeast Harris County, according to officials.

According to Houston police, the deputy was on his way back from downtown and heard a call about a robbery that happened at a gas station in Harris County's jurisdiction. That deputy exited 59 and Tidwell, looking for the suspect.

While searching, he reportedly noticed a man in a mask leaving a CVS, getting into a vehicle that matched the description of the vehicle in the earlier robbery.

The deputy tried to pull that driver over, but the driver took off and that led to a chase.

Investigators said the suspect led the deputy at high speeds of about 90 miles per hour, on Weedy, south from Tidwell, and then went eastbound on Laura Koppe.

Police say the deputy was traveling eastbound on Laura Koppe with lights and sirens on when he drove into the intersection at Lockwood, which is where there was a collision with another vehicle.

A woman in that other vehicle was killed. Two children in her vehicle, who police say are approximately 5 and 2, were also injured. Police say the older child is in critical condition. The younger one is stable.

“I want to extend our condolences to the family of the deceased female, and we’re also praying for the two children injured in this crash,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. “It is said our deputy is in stable condition and we’re praying he makes a full recovery.”

After the initial collision, several other vehicle were also involved in the wreck. Police say three adults were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries.

According to HPD, bystanders who witnessed the crash were able to pull the deputy to safety as the HCSO unit caught fire.

The suspect vehicle was not involved in the crash.

HPD's robbery division was at the CVS investigating and say surveillance video does confirm there was a robbery there.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the Houston Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

Preliminary info: @HCSOTexas units responded to an Aggravated Robbery at the 10800 blk of Eastex Fwy. Possible suspect fled the scene & a pursuit ensued. Our unit was involved in a major crash with another vehicle at Lockwood & Laura Koppe. The driver of the vehicle has been pic.twitter.com/G84uv7r8gM — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 13, 2022