'He will be greatly missed': Tarrant County sheriff's lieutenant dies of COVID-19, office says

A lieutenant of the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office died of COVID-19 Saturday, officials said in a news release Sunday.

Craig King, 50, had been fighting COVID-19 since early November, said Lieutenant Jennifer Gabbert with the sheriff's office.

King started working for the office in 2003 and was promoted to lieutenant in 2019. He was assigned to the Confinement Division.

"He will be greatly missed," Gabbert said in the news released. "Please keep family, friends and co-workers of Lieutenant King in your thoughts and prayers in the coming days."