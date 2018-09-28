Corpus Christi (KIII News) — An employee organization representing hundreds of school employees in the Coastal Bend is under fire after it was revealed that its certification had been removed by the Texas Secretary of State.

Susie Luna-Saldana, the head of the organization C-CAUSE, said it was all due to an oversight.

Luna-Saldana said the mix up happened when the organization switched accounting firms. She said C-CAUSE's tax information is supposed to be submitted with the Texas Secretary of State every year, but that didn't happen. In fact, it hasn't happened since 2015, according to state documents.

The state terminated the organization's certificate of formation, but the organization's members have continued to pay dues.

"The headline says C-CAUSE doesn't exist," Luna-Saldana said. "Well we exist, and we have existed."

At the Nueces County Courthouse Friday -- just after filing a DBA, or "doing business as" application -- Saldana said her organization has done nothing wrong but represent the 400 plus members who work for the Corpus Christi Independent School District as teachers and other employees.

"Took care of it. Went over to the comptroller's office, straightened it out. We got reinstated, and I'm going to send you that form of reinstatement. We're waiting for the paperwork to come through. Probably Monday or Tuesday at the latest, but everything has gone perfectly," Luna-Saldana said. "We have operated legally. We have done everything for our members that needs to be done, and we will continue to do so."

Luna-Saldana said she went to the courthouse to register the organization's name, which she says is official "Corpus Christi-CAUSE" rather than "C-CAUSE." She said the original name has been purchased by one of her detractors who has asked her to stop using the name.

