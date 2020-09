Both drivers were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police responded to a major traffic accident that caused both lanes of travel on Shoreline from Kinney Street to Coopers Alley to be temporarily closed.

Police say a head collision involving two vehicles sent both drivers to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

While the accident is under investigation, police say it appears that one of the drivers was under the influence of alcohol.

