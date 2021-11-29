Two killed in head-on crash near Kingsville, officials say

The crash happened on Highway 141 about a mile west of Kingsville on Monday morning.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Two people are dead after a crash just outside of Kingsville Monday morning.

Officials with the Department of Public Safety said two vehicles were involved in the head-on crash along Highway 141, just west of Kingsville, and emergency crews are currently on the scene.

Two people died at the scene and one other person was HALO-flighted to a nearby hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

