Two killed in head-on crash near Kingsville, officials say

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Two people are dead after a crash just outside of Kingsville Monday morning.
Officials with the Department of Public Safety said two vehicles were involved in the head-on crash along Highway 141, just west of Kingsville, and emergency crews are currently on the scene.
Two people died at the scene and one other person was HALO-flighted to a nearby hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with 3News for updates.
