Health and wellness retreat gives CCISD teaches a chance to unwind

With tension high in our school systems, CCISD held a Health and Minds Wellness Retreat this Saturday to help staff and teachers take care of their mental health.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CCISD is taking steps towards helping teachers and staff take care of their mental health. This Saturday they hosted the Hearts and Minds Wellness Retreat to give faculty a little break.

This half-day event featured yoga sessions, guided meditation, and even a game room to help folks blow off some steam.

We spoke with CCISD's coordinator for recruitment and retention, Dr. Katie Walker about the event.

"Mental health and wellness is really important for our teachers and employees in the schools, who have really been crucial in making sure our students are supported," Dr. Walker said, "And we know that if our people are not supported they won't be able to take care of our kiddos."

CCISD previously held a similar retreat for their campus counselors, and they hope to make these events a regular occurrence in the future.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.