Health authority to provide details regarding autopsy results of Nueces County infant diagnosed with COVID-19

Nueces County Health Authority Dr. Ramachandruni is expected to share the Medical Examiner's findings during Tuesday's public briefing on COVID-19.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Details regarding the autopsy results of a Nueces County infant who was diagnosed with COVID-19 before dying back in July are expected to be heard Tuesday evening Corpus Christi and Nueces County's joint public briefing on COVID-19.

The briefing will be held at 5 p.m., and Nueces County Health Authority Dr. Ramachandruni is expected to share the details of those autopsy results.

The Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District has received the Medical Examiner's final report of a Nueces County baby, less than 6-months of age, that was diagnosed with COVID-19 and later passed away. https://t.co/Bl7wVUAMg8 — City of Corpus Christi (@cityofcc) September 15, 2020

It was back in July when a child less than six-months of age was diagnosed with COVID-19 and admitted into a Corpus Christi hospital. The child was treated and later discharged.

A week later, the child was found unresponsive at home and died.

An autopsy was ordered in the case and conducted by the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office.