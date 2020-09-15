Health authority to provide details regarding autopsy results of Nueces County infant diagnosed with COVID-19

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Details regarding the autopsy results of a Nueces County infant who was diagnosed with COVID-19 before dying back in July are expected to be heard Tuesday evening Corpus Christi and Nueces County's joint public briefing on COVID-19.
The briefing will be held at 5 p.m., and Nueces County Health Authority Dr. Ramachandruni is expected to share the details of those autopsy results.
It was back in July when a child less than six-months of age was diagnosed with COVID-19 and admitted into a Corpus Christi hospital. The child was treated and later discharged.
A week later, the child was found unresponsive at home and died.
An autopsy was ordered in the case and conducted by the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office.
3News will keep you updated as more details become available during Tuesday evening's public briefing by officials.