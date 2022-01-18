Health care workers continuing to suffer from burnout in the workplace

Prior to the pandemic, burnout rates were on average ranged from 30% to 50%, but now rates range from 40% to 70%.

TEXAS, USA — At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, there was a burn out or in other words, work exhaustion. Among health care workers in hospitals and clinics, studies show before the pandemic burnout rates were on average ranged from 30% to 50% but now rates are ranging from 40% to 70% and with the presence of the new omicron variant these numbers will only go up.

This contagious variant is not only bringing in more infected patients but it is also getting these workers sick as well. "These workers, these pharmacy techs are working their tails off and they're tired."

When it comes to burn out in health care, it is affecting everyone from doctors working longer hours than usual in different capacities. Nurses working more hours than usual.

This is what causes many workers to then walk away from this profession because they are suffering from depression, anxiety, PTSD and other symptoms from working in such strenuous environment. "Right now we are already strained and you take the next two weeks and add that in we have the risk of the system coming to a complete standstill."